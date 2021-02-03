Episode 2 of Envision: Exploring the five macro forces impacting our world

I’m looking forward to participating in Episode 2 of Envision, which will air in the Americas on Tuesday, Feb. 16, and then be broadcast the following day in Asia Pacific and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Presented by Accenture, Avanade, and Microsoft, Envision is our digital series for business leaders and has become a truly global event. It’s where decision makers from around the world can come together to exchange insights and perspectives on today’s key business challenges.

During Episode 2, I’ll describe how our world is being shaped by five macro forces across health, climate change, employment, technology and GDP, and how they are creating exciting opportunities and driving innovation. We’ll also be joined by Caroline Fanning, chief human resources officer of Avanade; David A. Rodriguez, global chief human resources officer of Marriott International; and Ellyn Shook, chief leadership and human resources officer of Accenture, who will examine the challenges facing the workforce as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and how organizations can respond.

The host of Envision, Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company, will talk with Craig Gorsline, chief growth officer of Avanade, and Lucas Joppa, chief environmental officer of Microsoft, about how organizations can embrace sustainability to not only help the environment but drive economic growth. We’ll also explore the future of healthcare and share customer stories of healthcare innovation.

In addition, CNN’s Fareed Zakaria will share insights from his latest book, “Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World,” and the social, political and economic changes we can expect to see following the outbreak.

For Episode 2, along with the main program, we’re adding 14 area breakout sessions across our three broadcasts led by local business leaders such as Linda Lin, general manager of Avanade’s Greater China Region; Gretchen O’Hara, vice president of AI and Sustainability Strategy for Microsoft U.S.; and Frank Riemensperger, market unit lead for Accenture in Austria, Switzerland, Germany and Russia.

I hope you’ll join us. Visit the Envision website to register and select the broadcast for your region. For those who missed Episode 1, which focused on how leaders and organizations can find purpose, take a look at this complete recap and our highlight video.

Tags: business, Envision, Jean-Philippe Courtois