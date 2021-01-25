Building the future of autonomy

When I started at Microsoft in the early ’90s, at the dawn of the PC and Internet era, I couldn’t have imagined all of the waves of innovation that were to come. Then as well as now, I had a fundamental belief in software as a means for innovation, with which amazing ideas could be brought to life quickly.

The third industrial revolution of computing (after steam and electricity) saw the most rapid advancement in the history of mankind. It laid the foundation for the fourth industrial revolution, that of artificial intelligence. Within this, we are focused on bringing human-taught intelligence to machines that operate in the real physical world around us, bridging the world of bits to the world of atoms.

We started this journey two and half years ago with the acquisition of a startup called Bonsai and combining the team with our AirSim research effort. We were surprised to learn how little was currently being executed in the market compared with the vast potential of autonomous systems to change so many industries. The potential to help our customers innovate with this technology and bridge the divide between the physical and digital worlds is limitless.

Autonomous systems are not just about humanoid robots or self-driving cars; PepsiCo developed AI using Microsoft Project Bonsai to optimize the extruder machine, which makes Cheetos. The intelligent system continuously monitors and makes adjustments to maintain consistency and quality.

Bell is using Microsoft autonomous systems and AirSim to work toward safer autonomous flight vehicles, starting by focusing on landings. Bell is currently working toward the first autonomous precision landing using Project Bonsai to identify safe landing zones and then land autonomously.

Autonomous systems technologies are neither science fiction nor expensive moonshots – customers like PepsiCo and Bell are driving business impact today – and our software-led approach for autonomous systems is making this possible.