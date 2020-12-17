More perfect Cheetos: How PepsiCo is using Microsoft’s Project Bonsai to raise the (snack) bar

I have eaten a lot of Cheetos in my life. So when I open a bag, I know exactly what to expect: a satisfying crunch from the delightfully orange original, a melt-in-your-mouth airiness from the baked puff or the almost-too-spicy (but in a good way) fire from any of the Flamin’ Hot varieties.

What I’ve never given much thought to, though, is how much work goes in to creating that just-right bite. It turns out that there are a number of complex individual inputs and detailed product specifications – from water ratio to cutting speed – that interact to create each perfect snack. And that perfection is paramount for PepsiCo, as Cheetos is one of the company’s most beloved billion-dollar brands.

In an effort to increase efficiency while maintaining that consistency and quality, PepsiCo has developed an AI solution by Microsoft Project Bonsai. That solution, which uses data from a computer vision system to make recommendations or adjustments any time a product falls out of spec, has proven itself at a pilot plant and will soon be deployed in a production plant.

This is good news for Cheetos lovers like me. And it’s great news for the company, which is now exploring other avenues to use the technology.

“Innovation is a key ingredient in our success at PepsiCo and helps us deliver exciting new products, technology advancements and even new ways of working—whatever it takes to ensure we continue to bring smiles to our consumers every day,” said Denise Lefebvre, Senior Vice President of Global Foods R&D at PepsiCo. “Cheetos, one of our most beloved billion-dollar brands, are produced in 22 countries and come in more than 50 flavors. The Project Bonsai technology helps us ensure each [Cheetos snack] is perfect, and we’re excited about its potential. This is only the beginning.”