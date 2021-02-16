5 reasons you need to join the Envisioning Tomorrow keynote at Ignite

On March 2, Mitra Azizirad, corporate vice president of AI and Innovation Marketing, will deliver the Envisioning Tomorrow keynote presentation at Microsoft Ignite. Without giving away all of the surprises we have in store, below are five reasons you should tune in to this session live (register here!).

Spoiler alert: There are mind-blowing demos, opportunities to fly a drone and a chance to win a special edition Microsoft AI flight jacket!

Reason No. 5

You’ll learn from Azizirad how Microsoft approaches innovation. Together, we’ll explore advances in how we develop and collaborate with AI systems, how biotechnology will revolutionize the way we understand healthcare – and much more!

Reason No. 4

You’ll also hear from Microsoft researchers and customers about breakthrough innovations and how, from seeing the world from an alternative perspective, they are making these innovations real.

Reason No. 3

Of course, if you’re curious about what it takes to bring innovation to life, we won’t just tell you about it, we’ll show you how it works!

Reason No. 2

Okay, we aren’t just showing you either. We want you to participate, and you’ll have the opportunity to interact with these innovations. You’ll be able to fly a drone, challenge an AI model or even make it snow on Azizirad –we’re not joking!

Reason No. 1

And the most exciting reason you should be there? You’re going to be blown away by all the innovation that we’re going to share with you AND you may even win a special edition Microsoft AI flight jacket!

So, join the keynote, fly a drone and help stop the spread of misinformation – and enter to win!

All qualifying individuals who take part in these two scored mini games as part of the Envisioning Tomorrow keynote, then share that they played to Twitter from the event console between March 2 and March 5, will be entered into our sweepstakes! We will choose 10 lucky winners at random who will each receive a special edition Microsoft AI at Ignite flight jacket!

Don’t wait another minute! Register for Ignite, add the Envisioning Tomorrow keynote to your agenda and get ready to take part and get ready to have some fun!

Read the complete sweepstakes rules here.