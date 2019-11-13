Forus Health uses AI to help eradicate preventable blindness

The debut of the commercial, part of a campaign that highlights the work of Microsoft customers and features artist Common, is certainly exciting for Chandrasekhar, but not as exciting as the potential impact of the work itself.

“AI can complement the doctors and assist them in making a faster diagnosis,” he said.

That faster diagnosis is significant in countries like India, where diabetes is on the rise. With that rise comes an increase in cases of diabetic retinopathy, a condition where high blood sugar damages the eye and can eventually lead to blindness.

When Chandrasekhar founded Forus Health in 2010, the biggest bottleneck in detecting diabetic retinopathy was that the devices used to do so were expensive and could only be found in hospitals.

“We felt it was important that we make a product that has the ability to reach a larger section of people,” he said.

That product is the 3nethra classic, which can be attached to the back of a moped and transported to remote locations, where it scans hundreds of villagers in public health centers every day. The device operator needs only minimal training to complete the scans, which are sent through the cloud to be reviewed by an ophthalmologist.

Microsoft AI improves the process in a couple of critical ways: validating that images are high quality enough and flagging potential signs of diabetic retinopathy disease. This assistive technology saves time – there is only one ophthalmologist for every 70,000 people in India – and increases the likelihood that an issue will be spotted early enough for intervention.

“The doctor is able to spend time on patients who need care immediately,” Chandrasekhar said. “We have to live with the number of doctors we have, but the doctor can focus his time on the patients who really need it.”