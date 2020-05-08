Join Microsoft and industry leaders on June 2 for an AI virtual summit

Now more than ever, artificial intelligence is proving its value in helping businesses across sectors address and adjust to massive change, disruption and unpredictability.

On June 2, Microsoft will host an AI virtual summit to bring together industry leaders and experts to discuss the benefits of putting AI into action.

During the event, you’ll hear how business leaders are using AI to respond to and recover from recent challenges, as well as examples of game-changing solutions to problems spanning business, government, education and other areas.

Mitra Azizirad, Corporate Vice President of AI & Innovation at Microsoft, will kick off the event with a keynote on the value of creating an AI-powered organization.

Register here to attend Imagining the Future: Microsoft AI Virtual Summit, where you’ll learn:

What it takes to become an AI-powered organization ;

The power of AI for manufacturing and supply chains ;

How AI is advancing health and medical services ;

Microsoft’s approach to responsible, inclusive, trusted AI ; and

How e nterprises can focus on immediate requirements while creating their own AI futures.

View a full agenda or register for the event. You can also join Microsoft on LinkedIn on June 2 at 9 am PT to view the livestream of Mitra Azizirad’s keynote.