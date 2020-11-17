Envision: Where business leaders come together to share insights and perspectives

Accenture and Microsoft’s unique partnership began in the year 2000, when the two companies co-founded Avanade to create a center of innovation for the Microsoft platform. Today, we truly believe there is no greater partnership in technology and consulting.

“It’s about bringing together the power of the Microsoft technology suite with Accenture’s industry know-how to really address the challenges our clients are facing,” says Emma McGuigan, Global Lead, Accenture Microsoft Business Group, “and all of that is powered by Avanade.”

Building on our longstanding strategic alliance to serve clients and deliver technology-based solutions, we are excited to share that Envision, Microsoft’s event for business leaders, has been reimagined as Accenture, Avanade and Microsoft present Envision, a digital broadcast series.

Accenture, Avanade and Microsoft present Envision is where business leaders can engage and learn from one another as they navigate change. This series will bring together thought leaders, industry executives, and members of our combined leadership team for in-depth discussions on the topics that are top-of-mind for business decision-makers today.

It is a challenging time right now for many organizations. As Avanade CEO Pamela Maynard recently put it, “There’s no doubt that COVID-19 has had both a devastating human impact while at the same time being a catalyst for change. Today, our clients are readying themselves for the new reality and looking to build organizational resilience and drive their growth.” If the past several months has taught us anything, it is that no business is 100% resilient, but those that are fortified with some digital capability are more resilient than others.

As companies look to respond, recover and reimagine their businesses for the future, there is no doubt that technology will be central to that effort. Envision is a chance for us to come together as leaders to talk about these challenges and share our own experiences in this period of rapid change.

Our first episode of Envision for business decision makers will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 15. Register now at envision.event.microsoft.com. We look forward to connecting with you and having you as part of this conversation.

