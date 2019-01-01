From Apollo to ESO: Exploring the Universe, Celebrating a Spirit of Discovery

Fifty years ago this month, the crew of Apollo 11 made history when they touched down and set foot on the moon. It was a voyage of discovery that built upon centuries of progress to unlock the secrets of the heavens – a quest that continues to this day in the Chilean desert at the European Southern Observatory, or ESO. In this edition of Today in Technology, Microsoft President Brad Smith and Sr. Communications Director Carol Ann Browne learn how observational technology has evolved from Galileo’s telescopes to computers that must process enormous amounts of data.