UN International Day of Persons with Disabilities: Sharing our learnings to create a more accessible world

December 3rd marks the United Nations International Day of Persons with Disabilities (UN IDPD). This year’s theme is “Building Back Better: toward a disability-inclusive, accessible and sustainable post COVID-19 World”, and I couldn’t think of a more appropriate and important focus given everything that is happening in the world right now.

The global pandemic has disproportionately impacted people with disabilities and driven a widening gap in societal inclusion. Labor force participation and unemployment for people with disabilities in the US is at 20.6% and 11.1% respectively, and technology plays a huge part in building back better. We’re already seeing this play out in real-time with significant increases in the usage of accessibility features like Live captioning in Teams which saw a 30X increase, and a 200% increase in the number of customers reaching out to the Disability Answer Desk.

Our employees also rely on accessibility features as they work remotely and Satya recently shared the stories of 5 employees using technology across the spectrum of disability. We’re also seeing great examples of accessible solutions with partners like Akari Solutions who strive to inspire change with creative technologies centered around inclusion, such as ADI, a free Accessibility and Wellbeing bot designed to support and empower those who need it most and educate users on accessibility tools.

Accessibility has never been more important. There are so many stories around the world where accessibility is making a difference in peoples’ lives, and in honor of IDPD, I’d like to share a few nuggets of joy and resources to use on your own journey.